Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.95. 881,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,785,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.43 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,032,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,777,000 after buying an additional 2,376,241 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,649,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,018 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 738,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $6,973,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.