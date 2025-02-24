Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 9,789,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,560,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

