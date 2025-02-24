Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, and Baidu are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks refer to publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from producing and distributing content or experiences in fields such as film, music, television, video games, sports, and theme parks. These companies are often influenced by consumer trends, technological advances, and shifts in media consumption habits, making their stock performance a reflection of broader cultural and economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $14.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,391,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,988,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.66 on Monday, reaching $93.64. 14,494,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,628. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.01. The company has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.00 on Monday, hitting $88.28. 5,246,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $77.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Recommended Stories