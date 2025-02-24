EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 7% – Should You Sell?

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71. 2,122,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,677,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVGO. UBS Group lowered their price target on EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.11.

EVgo Stock Down 8.2 %

Insider Transactions at EVgo

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $75,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,989.60. This represents a 56.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,760. The trade was a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock worth $115,225,745. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in EVgo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

