FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.45), Zacks reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.300 EPS.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 253,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,430. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $512.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Yuval Wasserman sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $177,378.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,601.20. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

