Floor & Decor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,614 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 2,934 put options.

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 564,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,617. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,003,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

