GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Earnings Results

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GFL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $48.87.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -4.51%.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
