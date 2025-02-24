Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases 9,376 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after purchasing an additional 176,552 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $874.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $847.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 51.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

