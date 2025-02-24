Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.0 million-$825.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $810.0 million.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 152,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,538. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $57.29.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.