Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Down 15.4% – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMPGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 108,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Insider Transactions at Hempalta

In related news, Director Darren Hartley Bondar sold 453,000 shares of Hempalta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$26,274.00. Insiders purchased 410,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,499 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

