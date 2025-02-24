Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 1,137,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,797,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $884.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 641.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Herbalife by 12,307.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

