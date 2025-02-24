Howard Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.