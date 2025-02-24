IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 15,180 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $209.81 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.