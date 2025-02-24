IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

