Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE AEM traded up C$2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,976. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$64.56 and a twelve month high of C$145.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.