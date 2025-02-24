Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells 3,621 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Amar Singh Parmar sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total transaction of C$29,221.47.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.19. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.58. The company has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
