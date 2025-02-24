Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $263,427.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 71,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,055.66. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 378 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $53,316.90.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $84,714.80.

Impinj Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.62. 543,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,156. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 424,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,100,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 25.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,555,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Impinj from $260.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.