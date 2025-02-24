Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 659,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 542,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $41,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,357.12. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,153,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,940,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,457,000 after acquiring an additional 901,600 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 618,773 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 405,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

