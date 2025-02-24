Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $600.58 and last traded at $592.31. 306,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,682,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.79.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

