Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSMP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

