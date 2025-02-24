Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 182,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $22.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
