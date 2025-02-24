Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 274,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.