Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 274,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

