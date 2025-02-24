Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSCY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 65,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,046. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

