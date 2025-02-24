Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQLV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.03. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94.

