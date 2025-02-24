Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 24th (AMRX, BABA, BAX, BBD.B, BBWI, BLUE, BMRN, CARR, CENX, CF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 24th:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$77.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $98.00 price target on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an underperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $122.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $552.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $147.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $142.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $524.00 target price on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $1,595.00 target price on the stock.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $144.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $280.00 target price on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.80.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $147.00 price target on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $89.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.