Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 85,282 call options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 57,110 call options.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,200,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,293. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

