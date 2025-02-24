iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,968,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,976 shares.The stock last traded at $70.26 and had previously closed at $70.52.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
