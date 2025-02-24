iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,968,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,526,976 shares.The stock last traded at $70.26 and had previously closed at $70.52.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

