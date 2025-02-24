iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 16,864 shares.The stock last traded at $103.59 and had previously closed at $103.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

