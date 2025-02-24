iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 16,864 shares.The stock last traded at $103.59 and had previously closed at $103.87.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Beaten Down Healthcare Stocks Recovering in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.