iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
