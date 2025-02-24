iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 207,756.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 103,878 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

