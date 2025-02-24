iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,184,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,373 shares.The stock last traded at $40.31 and had previously closed at $40.22.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

