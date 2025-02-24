iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 352812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $635.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

