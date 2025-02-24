J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.11. The company has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

