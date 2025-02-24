Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.96 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 5097145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.20 ($0.85).

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIT. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.30) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.30) target price on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.70. The company has a market cap of £154.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

