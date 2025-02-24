Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $448.28 and last traded at $445.21. 442,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,535,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $528.75. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

