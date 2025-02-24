Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.82 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 73761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

Materion Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.21%.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,144. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Materion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Materion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Materion by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

