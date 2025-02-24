MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.66, but opened at $45.01. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 289,749 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.