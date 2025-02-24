Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

