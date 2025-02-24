MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
MTB Metals Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.
