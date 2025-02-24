Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 1,643,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,430,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NNE shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.14 million and a PE ratio of -65.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

