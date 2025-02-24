Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $50.03. 3,286,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,532,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.