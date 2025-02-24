Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Offerpad Solutions updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %

OPAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 119,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,283. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.75 to $3.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

