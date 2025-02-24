Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 10173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

