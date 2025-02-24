PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.97 and last traded at $74.63. Approximately 4,174,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,257,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $17,047,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

