Promising Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – February 24th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Vertiv, and Oracle are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical equipment, and healthcare services. Investors often view them as a vital part of a diversified portfolio given their fundamental role in addressing population health needs and the sector’s potential for innovation-driven growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.04. 14,020,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,080,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.93. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.14. 3,795,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,028. The firm has a market cap of $425.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.78. 11,885,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $155.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.55. 5,985,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,942,791. Oracle has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

