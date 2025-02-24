Promising Medical Stocks To Research – February 21st

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares that investors can purchase from companies within the healthcare sector, such as pharmaceutical companies, hospital corporations, and medical technology firms. These stocks represent ownership interest and allow the investor to benefit from the company’s success in the form of dividends or capital gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $37.01 on Friday, hitting $465.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,980,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,778. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.37 and a 200-day moving average of $561.26.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $15.48 on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,857,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312,861. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $10.69 on Friday, hitting $883.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,002. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $839.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $799.63 and a 200-day moving average of $846.07.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,581,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,471,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,263,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $395.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,777,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,195,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

