Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 40.54%.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PSA traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,674. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.59.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

