Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.350-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.85.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,266. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.02). Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

