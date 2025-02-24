Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 27,957 shares.The stock last traded at $33.83 and had previously closed at $34.46.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $700.20 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,728,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,080 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

