Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.63. 138,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,131. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $124.66 and a 1-year high of $207.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

