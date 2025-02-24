Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 4,861,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 28,982,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $956.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum Computing

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.